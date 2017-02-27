Italy's Viareggio Carnival held with political satire highlighting floats
By Philippine News Agency The over century-old annual Viareggio Carnival is being celebrated here with spectacular floats and masquerades, which are highlighted not only with traditional allegories, but also political satire against current world issues and incumbent politicians, including U.S. President Donald Trump. Altogether 13 floats, including nine giant first-class ones, and group and individual masquerades are attending the carnival, which is in its 144th edition since the first was held in 1873.
