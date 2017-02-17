Italy's Stefanel in talks to cede maj...

Italy's Stefanel in talks to cede majority stake to Oxy, Attestor

Feb 17 Struggling Italian clothing company Stefanel said on Friday it was in talks with private equity funds Oxy Capital and Attestor Capital over a deal that would hand them majority ownership of the group. In a statement, the company said that its creditor banks had raised no objections so far to a possible deal, although an agreement had not been finalised yet.

