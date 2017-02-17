Italy's Stefanel in talks to cede majority stake to Oxy, Attestor
Feb 17 Struggling Italian clothing company Stefanel said on Friday it was in talks with private equity funds Oxy Capital and Attestor Capital over a deal that would hand them majority ownership of the group. In a statement, the company said that its creditor banks had raised no objections so far to a possible deal, although an agreement had not been finalised yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC