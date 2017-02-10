Italy's Renzi set to trigger leadership race at ruling party meeting

Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi looks set to trigger a leadership contest at a meeting of his ruling Democratic Party on Monday which could delay the early election he has been pushing for since he was toppled as premier last year. FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.