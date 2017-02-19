Italy's Renzi Quits as Party Leader, ...

Italy's Renzi Quits as Party Leader, Triggers Re-Election Fight

Former premier Matteo Renzi quit as leader of Italy's ruling party, triggering a re-election battle against minority dissidents that threatens With critics from leftist factions threatening to abandon the Democratic Party, Renzi, 42, told the national assembly of the party in a Rome hotel on Sunday that he had handed in his resignation, acknowledging he was set back by defeat in the Dec. 4 constitutional referendum. "Everything stems from the referendum," Renzi told more than 600 party delegates.

