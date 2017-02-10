Italy's latest anti-Mafia tactic is t...

Italy's latest anti-Mafia tactic is to break up mob families

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Roberto Di Bella, magistrate of a court for minors in Reggio Calabria, Italy, Nov. 15, 2016. Di Bella's readiness to separate children from their mob families and move them across the country to break a generational cycle of criminality has made him a controversial figure in Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC