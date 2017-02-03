Italy's Intesa says still examining p...

Italy's Intesa says still examining possible Generali tie-up

FILE PHOTO: A man takes a picture in front of Intesa Sanpaolo bank in downtown Rome, Italy, July 23, 2010. ) is still examining a possible tie-up with insurer Generali and will take all the time it needs to make up its mind, it said on Friday.

