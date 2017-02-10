Italy's ex-pm Renzi calls leadership ...

Italy's ex-pm Renzi calls leadership contest for his PD party

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday he wanted his ruling Democratic Party to hold a leadership contest before any national vote, opening the way for a showdown with his many critics in the group. Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi arrives at a meeting of the ruling Democratic Party in Rome, Italy February 13, 2017.

