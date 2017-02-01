Italy's Atlante says no current plan to buy Monte Paschi bad loans

A Monte dei Paschi di Siena advertisement is seen on a screen in a bank window in downtown Milan, Italy, January 14, 2016. Italy's privately funded banking-rescue fund, Atlante, will play no role for the time being in the sale of bad loans by ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena ( "I don't know about later, it depends whether we get more money," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

