Italy top wedding destination

Italy top wedding destination

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, February 10 - Italian wedding destinations are increasingly popular, according to data released by the Florence-based Tourism research center Centro Studi ahead of the 'Buy Wedding in Italy Tour' event running from February 23 through April 11. The center said that 7,000 foreign couples picked an Italian destination for their wedding in 2015, spending on average 54,000 euros. Overall, the wedding business generated over 330,000 arrivals and a total of 1.1 million tourists in Italy that year, according to the research center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC