Italy top wedding destination

Rome, February 10 - Italian wedding destinations are increasingly popular, according to data released by the Florence-based Tourism research center Centro Studi ahead of the 'Buy Wedding in Italy Tour' event running from February 23 through April 11. The center said that 7,000 foreign couples picked an Italian destination for their wedding in 2015, spending on average 54,000 euros. Overall, the wedding business generated over 330,000 arrivals and a total of 1.1 million tourists in Italy that year, according to the research center.

