Italy seizes 20 million in assets from Mafia clan
Assets seized from the Mallardo clan include: 74 buildings and lots of land in the cities of Caserta, Naples and Rome; two construction companies; a real estate agency; and 15 vehicles. Police uncovered what they called "a criminal holding company" that "accumulated enormous wealth" by laundering the Mallardo clan's illicit gains, mostly via the construction sector.
