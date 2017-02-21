Italy seizes 20 million in assets fro...

Italy seizes 20 million in assets from Mafia clan

Assets seized from the Mallardo clan include: 74 buildings and lots of land in the cities of Caserta, Naples and Rome; two construction companies; a real estate agency; and 15 vehicles. Police uncovered what they called "a criminal holding company" that "accumulated enormous wealth" by laundering the Mallardo clan's illicit gains, mostly via the construction sector.

