Italy seen taking over two banks in 4-5 bln euros rescue -paper
Feb 14 * Italian banks Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have submitted a draft merger plan to the European Central Bank that includes a new capital injection of between 4 billion and 5 billion euros , Il Messaggero reported without citing sources. * The paper said the draft plan had been submitted also to European Union's competition authorities to clear the way for a an expected investment by the Italian state in the two ailing regional banks.
