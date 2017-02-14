Italy seen taking over two banks in 4-5 bln euros rescue -paper

Feb 14 * Italian banks Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have submitted a draft merger plan to the European Central Bank that includes a new capital injection of between 4 billion and 5 billion euros , Il Messaggero reported without citing sources. * The paper said the draft plan had been submitted also to European Union's competition authorities to clear the way for a an expected investment by the Italian state in the two ailing regional banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.