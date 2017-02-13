Italy marks St Valentine's by dining out

Italy marks St Valentine's by dining out

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, February 13 - Some 77% of Italians say that they will be celebrating this St Valentine's Day at a restaurant. The number is up from 61% last year, according to a survey by the online restaurant reservation app The Fork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC