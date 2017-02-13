Italy marks St Valentine's by dining out
Rome, February 13 - Some 77% of Italians say that they will be celebrating this St Valentine's Day at a restaurant. The number is up from 61% last year, according to a survey by the online restaurant reservation app The Fork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC