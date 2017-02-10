Italy Hit By Nationwide Strike Of Wor...

Italy Hit By Nationwide Strike Of Workers

Rome, Dec. 1 : Italy was on Tuesday virtually crippled as millions of workers staged a one-day walk-out against the economic policies of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Government officials said they were baffled to see workers striking against a reform they say is designed to put more money in people's pockets.

Chicago, IL

