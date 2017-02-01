Italy grants state guarantee for Pop Vicenza, Veneto's new bonds

Feb 1 Italy has granted a state guarantee on new bonds to be issued by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, the two regional banks said on Wednesday. Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca were rescued last year by banking industry bailout fund Atlante after failing to find buyers for initial share offerings worth 2.5 billion euros .

