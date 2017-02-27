Italy grants partial clemency to ex-CIA agent in abduction
The Italian president has granted partial clemency to an American ex-CIA agent on the eve of her expected extradition from Portugal. The presidential palace said late Tuesday that President Sergio Matterella had shaved one year off Sabrina de Sousa's four-year sentence for her role in the abduction of a Muslim cleric, Osama Moustafa Hassan Nas.
