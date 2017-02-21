Italy cabbies clash with riot police during strike over Uber
Riot police clash with taxi drivers and street sellers during a demonstration, in Rome, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A weeklong strike by taxi drivers that has crippled transport in Rome, Milan and Turin is heating up, with cabbies marching through the eternal city to protest legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-hire services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC