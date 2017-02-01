Italy bows to howls over anti-wolf campaign1 hour ago

Italy bows to howls over anti-wolf ca...

Italy bows to howls over anti-wolf campaign

Italy today put on hold a controversial plan to cull five percent of its wolves, much to the relief of environmentalists and animal lovers who had mobilised across the country. The measure had been set to be adopted at a Rome conference of state and regional representatives but after meeting fierce resistance the decision was taken to study the issue further.

