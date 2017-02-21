Italian trio Dead Horses ready 'Ballad for Losers'
From Ferrara, Italy come weirdo folk trio Dead Horses whose three members also play in the decidedly more unhinged For Food. Dead Horses are calmer by comparison, channelling Dylan, early Velvet Underground, R Stevie Moore, Gun Club and other outliers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC