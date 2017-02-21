Italian trio Dead Horses ready 'Balla...

Italian trio Dead Horses ready 'Ballad for Losers'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

From Ferrara, Italy come weirdo folk trio Dead Horses whose three members also play in the decidedly more unhinged For Food. Dead Horses are calmer by comparison, channelling Dylan, early Velvet Underground, R Stevie Moore, Gun Club and other outliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC