Italian taxi drivers stage wildcat strike over pro-Uber bill
Taxi drivers in Rome, Milan and Turin are staging wildcat strikes to protest proposed Italian legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-sharing services. Commuters were stranded when the walkout began Wednesday.
