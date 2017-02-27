Italian students to learn Azerbaijani...

Italian students to learn Azerbaijani music [PHOTO]

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijani composer's work was included into the manual "MUSICA D`INSIEME" by Italian Professor Antonio Giacometti, Trend Life reported. It is the first Italian didactic textbook of this kind for the youth orchestra, prepared by the professor, composer and musicologist Antonio Giacometti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC