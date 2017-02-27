Italian students to learn Azerbaijani music [PHOTO]
Azerbaijani composer's work was included into the manual "MUSICA D`INSIEME" by Italian Professor Antonio Giacometti, Trend Life reported. It is the first Italian didactic textbook of this kind for the youth orchestra, prepared by the professor, composer and musicologist Antonio Giacometti.
