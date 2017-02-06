Italian priest faces defrocking for c...

Italian priest faces defrocking for church orgies, bishop says

The bishop of Padua, Italy, said a Catholic priest will likely be defrocked after accusations of organizing orgies on church property. Police began an investigation of Father Andrea Contin, 48, after he was accused of having as many as 30 lovers, taking some of them to French nudist retreats and leading orgies at his small Padua church.

