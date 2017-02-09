Italian for Beginners
The first words I learned in Italian were gamba di legno, or wooden leg, for which Benito Mussolini and Walt Disney are to blame: After the war, my mother, who was fluent in Italian, had been involved with a charity that provided artificial limbs for Italian amputees. And for decades thereafter, during the family's annual holiday, which would start in Santa Margherita Ligure, go on to Parma and Florence, and end in Rome, one or two recipients would show up at each stop to express their gratitude, making the vacation assume the character of a royal progress.
