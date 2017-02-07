Italian chef Umberto Bombana wins lifetime achievement award

Umberto Bombana, the renowned Italian chef of three Michelin-starred 8A1 2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana in Hong Kong, is announced to be the 2017 recipient of The Diners ClubA Lifetime Achievement Award by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. Honoured for his ability to push the limits of traditional Italian cuisine, Bombana will receive award at the fifth annual Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony on February 21, hosted at the W Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

