IGCSE /IB Diploma Chemistry TeacherItalySt Louis School, Milan, ITALY ...

St Louis School, Milan, ITALY St Louis School of Milan is a private IB world international school, catering for 1000 children from ages 2 to 18 offering a curriculum based on the British National Curriculum.     The apple mac based High School is located in the heart of Milan with the mac technology interwoven into our KS3/IGCSE/IB diploma curriculum. St Louis School is a member of the Inspired group.

