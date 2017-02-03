I just turned 58, it's high time I reveal my girlfriends': Atul Dodiya
ARTIST ATUL Dodiya's fascination with the masters go long back, from his time at the Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai in the early 1980s, where he saw them in books, to 1991-92, when he was on a scholarship in Paris, when he saw their originals for the first time. "I saw paintings from the early Renaissance onwards to the modern times for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan 9
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
|Anthony's gets its brick oven, looks to open in... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Downtown Mistake
|8
|Modern Democracy Has Plenty of Trump Precedents
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC