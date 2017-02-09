How Early Elections in Italy Could Test Populists: QuickTake Q&A

Italy could become yet another European country to test the power of populists by holding a vote this year, joining Germany, France and the Netherlands. Though Italy's next elections aren't due until early 2018, several mainstream parties and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement are clamoring for an early contest after a Jan. 25 ruling by the Constitutional Court. If voted into power, a Five Star government might call fragile banking system and the European project at risk.

