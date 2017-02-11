How Calabrian judge is breaking up fa...

How Calabrian judge is breaking up families to break the Mob

Reggio Calabria, Italy: Fighting the Mafia at the very toe of Italy, Roberto Di Bella has seen a lot: children as young as 11 or 12 serving as lookouts during murders, attending drug deals and mob strategy sessions, or learning how to handle a Kalashnikov assault rifle. But it was the day he charged the younger brother of a minor he had jailed years before that he decided to take a drastic step: separating children from their mob families and moving them to a different part of Italy to break a generational cycle of criminality.

