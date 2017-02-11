How Calabrian judge is breaking up families to break the Mob
Reggio Calabria, Italy: Fighting the Mafia at the very toe of Italy, Roberto Di Bella has seen a lot: children as young as 11 or 12 serving as lookouts during murders, attending drug deals and mob strategy sessions, or learning how to handle a Kalashnikov assault rifle. But it was the day he charged the younger brother of a minor he had jailed years before that he decided to take a drastic step: separating children from their mob families and moving them to a different part of Italy to break a generational cycle of criminality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC