Hopes remain for revival of peace talks
The call of over a hundred congressmen for the revival of the peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front representing the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People's Army reflects a widespread feeling that, with so much already accomplished in the talks, it would be unfortunate if they are now abandoned. The call to revive the talks was made last Thursday by some 100 lawmakers represented by the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives, after the collapse of the peace talks in Rome, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC