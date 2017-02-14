Hopes remain for revival of peace talks

The call of over a hundred congressmen for the revival of the peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front representing the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People's Army reflects a widespread feeling that, with so much already accomplished in the talks, it would be unfortunate if they are now abandoned. The call to revive the talks was made last Thursday by some 100 lawmakers represented by the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives, after the collapse of the peace talks in Rome, Italy.

