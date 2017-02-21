Gucci presents otherworldly fall-winter collection in Milan

A model wears a creation part of the Gucci women's Fall-Winter 2017-18 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. . A model wears a creation part of the Gucci women's Fall-Winter 2017-18 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.