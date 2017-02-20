Govt racism office in storm
Rome, February 20 - On Monday there were calls for UNAR, an Italian government office tasked with fighting racism and discrimination, to be closed after a television report that seemed to show it gave funding to a gay association running a sex club. The report by Mediaset show Le Iene screened footage that suggested the association offered members a 'dark room' for sex.
