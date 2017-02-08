GMP Architekten Chosen to Install a Rooftop for the Arena di Verona in Italy
Beating out nearly 90 entries, Hamburg, Germany-based GMP Architekten has won commission for its design of a retractable roof atop the Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy. The design was selected for its emphasis on lightness and ease.
