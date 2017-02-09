George and Amal Clooney are expecting...

George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins

Read more: Watauga Democrat

The couple, who tied the knot in Venice, Italy in September 2014, are set to welcome a baby boy and a girl into the world in June, according to their close friend Julie Chen. The 'Talk' co-host confirmed rumours the British human right's lawyer is pregnant on the show today , saying: "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! 'The Talk' has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins.

