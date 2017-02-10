Fundraising friends show their Team S...

Fundraising friends show their Team Spirit by pedaling from France to Italy for two charities

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Staffordshire Newsletter

FOUR fathers are showing their team spirit by pedaling between two European landmarks to pull in pounds for Katharine House Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital. Team Spirit is a group of friends from Great Haywood and surrounding villages, who are keen cyclists in their spare time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Staffordshire Newsletter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,726 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC