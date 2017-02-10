Fundraising friends show their Team Spirit by pedaling from France to Italy for two charities
FOUR fathers are showing their team spirit by pedaling between two European landmarks to pull in pounds for Katharine House Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital. Team Spirit is a group of friends from Great Haywood and surrounding villages, who are keen cyclists in their spare time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Staffordshire Newsletter.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
|Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|edna-m
|5
|Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Alexander AKOPIAN
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC