Filmmaker Rosi brings Med migrant cri...

Filmmaker Rosi brings Med migrant crisis to Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Los Angeles: A female voice crackles over the radio, begging for rescue from a crowded migrant boat sinking into the Mediterranean as the coastguard barks over and over: "What is your position?" Like much of Italian master Gianfranco Rosi's cinematic, Oscar-nominated documentary "Fire at Sea," this opening scene plays out like a narrative thriller, except the lives in danger are real. "I wanted to reverse the question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,975,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC