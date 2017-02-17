Fashion insiders declare 'I Am an Imm...

Fashion insiders declare 'I Am an Immigrant' in new video

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, Diane von Furstenberg attends the premiere of "Nocturnal Animals" at the Paris Theatre in New York. On Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, the day after Fashion Week shows concluded in New York, W magazine released a video featuring designers, models, photographers and industry activists and insiders who are, themselves, immigrants, including von Furstenberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC