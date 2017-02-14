Families with polite kids rewarded wi...

Families with polite kids rewarded with discount at Italian restaurant

13 hrs ago

Tired of children misbehaving and interrupting other diners, an Italian wine bar has introduced a 5 per cent discount to reward patrons with polite children. Antonio Ferrari owns the restaurant, located in Padua, northern Italy, which caters to families on Sundays.

