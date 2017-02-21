Explore The Polenta Bar, A Novel Ital...

Explore The Polenta Bar, A Novel Italian Fast-Casual Concept In West Loop

Read more: Eater

The Polenta Bar takes the assembly-line/fast-casual concept and spins it with a fresh Northern Italian twist. The polenta-focused restaurant opens on Thursday at 1002 W. Lake St. It's a novel idea that looks like a unique meal option in the West Loop, which is slated to be open for lunch and dinner.

Chicago, IL

