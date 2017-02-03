EU voices 'full support' for Italy-Libya
Valletta, February 3 - EU leaders on Friday said the EU "welcomes with favour and is ready to support the development of the accord signed between Italy and Libya on February 2" by Italian authorities and Libyan Premier Fayez al-Serraj, according to a joint statement issued by the leaders after the Valletta summit's first session of work on immigration. Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on arrival at the informal EU summit on migrants in Malta that "the accord with Libya opens a new chapter" and Italy "has done its part, now we expected resources and commitment from the European Union".
