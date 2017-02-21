Donnarumma marks 18th birthday by hel...

Donnarumma marks 18th birthday by helping AC Milan win 1-0

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Gianluigi Donnarumma marked his 18th birthday by keeping a clean sheet as AC Milan controversially won 1-0 at Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday. The goalkeeper only turned 18 on Saturday but the match at the Mapei Stadium was his 60th for Milan, which is expected to tie him to a long-term contract as soon as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC