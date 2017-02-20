CPP wants truce, peace talks

CPP wants truce, peace talks

The Communist Party of the Philippines reiterated yesterday its call on President Duterte to reverse his previous order calling off peace talks with the communist insurgents, and expressed willingness to return to the negotiation table on February 22 to discuss a bilateral ceasefire between the two parties. In a statement, it said " and the New People's Army reiterate their support for efforts to forge a bilateral ceasefire agreement."

