.com | Italy probes private migrant a...

.com | Italy probes private migrant aid vessels off Libya

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: News24

The fleet of privately-run aid vessels rescuing migrants off the Libyan coast and bringing them to Italy is "of interest" to Italian investigators, a Sicilian prosecutor told AFP on Friday. Catania prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro said the boats were not currently suspected of illegal activity but had drawn attention for their sophisticated and expensive operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC