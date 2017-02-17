Ciao,Roma... - Lifestyles

It had been too long. Returning, however, this time for the exclusive reveal of the stories behind the Campari Red Diaries 2017 and the short film Killer in Red, directed by Paolo Sorrentino and starring Hollywood actor Clive Owen, rekindles old flames.

Chicago, IL

