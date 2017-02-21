Choreographer Bianca Falco Aims to Raise Awareness of Italian Environmental Disaster

"Terra dei Fuochi / Land of Fires" is an environmental performance project blending modern dance, music and documentary theater to tell the story of Campania Felix, an area in Italy north of Naples that suffered devastating loss of life due to a scandal-ridden toxic waste disaster. The piece is a three-person dance with multimedia drawn largely from life stories of mothers in the region whose children "have become angels too quickly."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.