Chinese, Italian leaders pledge mutual support in multilateral blocs

Presidents Xi Jinping, Sergio Matterella also vow to boost cooperation on 'One Belt, One Road' initiative during visit to Beijing by Italian business delegation China and Italy will strengthen their cooperation in multilateral bodies, their leaders agreed during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Italian counterpart Sergio Matterella on Wednesday. Xi also expressed his support for the continuation of the European Union at a time when the bloc is threatened by a rise in isolationism.

