Chelsea Linked with Fiorentina Striker

Today the majority of the transfer speculation, relating to Chelsea, relates to the possible acquisition of a striker. The latest name to be linked with a move to join Antonio Conte`s blue revolution is the Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi .

Chicago, IL

