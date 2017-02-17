Chefs of Napoli turns out an impressive menu; the marinara is just perfect and the seafood is not only fresh but cooked perfectly thanks to the culinary skills of Chefs Antonio Cacace and Luigi Barile who grew up in Italy in the coastal town of Pozzuoli close to Naples. I started with Carpaccio - an Italian term for raw beef filet.

