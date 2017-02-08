Carl Cox, Sven Vath, Tale Of Us, Jami...

Carl Cox, Sven Vath, Tale Of Us, Jamie Jones, and Sasha & John...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The world famous Kappa FuturFestival is to return for sizzling sixth edition on July 8th and 9th, right in the heart of Turin, Italy. Already recognised as one of the finest techno gatherings in all of Europe, 2017 will once again see big names DJs and live acts like Carl Cox, Sasha & Digweed and Sven Vath play across three special stages, all outdoors, in the sun kissed setting of Parco Dora, Italy's most futuristic public park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Tue Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan 9 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC