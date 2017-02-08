Carl Cox, Sven Vath, Tale Of Us, Jamie Jones, and Sasha & John...

The world famous Kappa FuturFestival is to return for sizzling sixth edition on July 8th and 9th, right in the heart of Turin, Italy. Already recognised as one of the finest techno gatherings in all of Europe, 2017 will once again see big names DJs and live acts like Carl Cox, Sasha & Digweed and Sven Vath play across three special stages, all outdoors, in the sun kissed setting of Parco Dora, Italy's most futuristic public park.

