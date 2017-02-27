Carabiniere probed after shooting thief

Macerata, February 27 - An unnamed Carabiniere has been placed under investigation for culpable homicide in excessive self-defence after shooting dead a car thief who broke through a road block and tried to run him over near this Marche provincial capital Sunday, judicial sources said Monday.

