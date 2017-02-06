BMW Motorrad R nineT "Saline" by LuisMoto of Italy

When BMW Motorrad issued the R nineT back in 2014, it was to tap into the trend for modern-retro motorcycles, and was designed from the outset as a customiser's machine. Italian outfit Luismoto, based in Pisa, has taken the R nineT and basically shaved 50 kg off the base machine, resulting in the "Saline".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.