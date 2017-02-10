Bernard Vonnegut, Ice-17, Ice-9, chic...

Bernard Vonnegut, Ice-17, Ice-9, chicken-plucking, and tornadoes

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Improbable Research

Bernard Vonnegut , that most surprising atmospheric scientist, gets appreciated in an Italian-language essay called " Ice Numbers ", by Franco Bagnoli of the University of Florence, published in Ciencia y Cultura . Here's a machine translation of bits of Bagnoli's essay: At the end of 2016, at the Institute of Complex Systems of the CNR in Florence, Italy, a new solid phase of water was discovered: ice XVII .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Improbable Research.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
News Italy's Tuscany always on my mind (Aug '12) Jan '17 edna-m 5
News Italy's Defender Matteo Darmian Is Of Armenian ... (Jun '14) Dec '16 Alexander AKOPIAN 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC